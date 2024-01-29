Work On HFH, And BBH To Be Completed In Feb; Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 08:46 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta on Monday said that the Out Door Department(OPD) of the Holy Family Hospital would become functional by February 3.
During a visit to HFH and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH)to inspect the ongoing revamping work, he said that the deadline for rebuilding the Holy Family Hospital was set for February 20 while the emergency department would be completed by February 15.
Liaquat Ali said that work on revamping BBH's OPD was in progress for Rs 160 million while 90 per cent upgradation work of the BBH had been completed.
He said that the labourer was carrying out the work of both projects day and night that would be completed within the stipulated period.
The Commissioner said that all resources were being utilized to ensure the provision of the best healthcare facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas and people would avail the state-of-the-art facilities after completion of these projects. Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Umar, MS Holy Family Raja Khalid Janjua, and other concerned officials were also present.
