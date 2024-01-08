Work underway on projects in city: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said work is underway on development

projects in the city as most of the projects are going to be completed by March 31.

A business facilitation center (BFC) is being established in Sialkot to promote industrial activities

on the directives of the Punjab chief minister where all facilities and NOCs for industries and businesses will be available to the business community and investors under one roof.

He expressed these views while briefing a delegation of 18 officers of 34-Senior Management Course (Inland Steady Tour) about district management and development organized by the National Institute of Management Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by National Institute of Management Peshawar Chief Instructor Tariq Bakhtiar, Deputy Superintendent Shaukat Hayat, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar and CEO Health Sialkot Dr.

Rehan Azhar.

The deputy commissioner said free supply of all medicines had been ensured at Tehsil Headquarters

Hospitals and Primary Health Centers.

He said that the biggest challenge in the education sector was bringing out-of-school children

to schools, adding that imparting quality education to children was the need of the hour

and distribution of free books in government schools was an important step to promote

quality education.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam

Sarwar, CEO Health Dr Rehan Azhar and DO Secondary Education Malik Ullah Dad gave

a detailed briefing to the delegation about district management, development, health and education.