Open Menu

World Civil Defense Day Observed In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 06:02 PM

World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas

On the occasion of World Civil Defense Day, a commendation award distribution ceremony was organized by the Civil Defense Department of Mirpur Khas in the Municipal Corporation Hall here on Friday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) On the occasion of World Civil Defense Day, a commendation award distribution ceremony was organized by the Civil Defense Department of Mirpur Khas in the Municipal Corporation Hall here on Friday.

Chief Warden Civil Defense and Mayor Municipal Corporation Abdul Rauf Ghori addressed the ceremony.

He said that Civil Defense volunteers are rendering their services fearlessly and free of charge in emergencies and other situations, which is commendable. Efforts will be made to make the civil defense department more active.

On this occasion, Deputy Controller Civil Defense Faheem Memon, Additional Chief Warden Prof. Abdul Hameed Sheikh, and Deputy Chief Warden Khalilullah Khan, in their addresses, gave detailed light on the services and role of civil defense.

The mayor said that whenever the country and nation need volunteers, our volunteers work side by side with Pakistani forces and that training programs will be conducted. He said that civil defense volunteers are given great importance in foreign countries, but unfortunately, the Civil Defense Department is not being given importance in our country, so this institution needs to be activated and given more attention. He said that civil defense volunteers are the fourth force in the country.

In the ceremony where certificates were distributed, Tufail Khan Fayyaz of the Rescue 1122 Service, Zulfikar Arain of the Special Branch, and volunteers participated in large numbers. After that, the cake was cut, and an awareness rally was also held.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Mirpur Khas Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza

PAC organizes event in honor of Hassan Abbas Raza

21 seconds ago
 President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance ..

President FPCCI for tapping D-8 markets to enhance exports

23 seconds ago
 Singapore to increase investment for deep technolo ..

Singapore to increase investment for deep technology development

25 seconds ago
 Hong Kong's total retail sales value up 0.9 pct in ..

Hong Kong's total retail sales value up 0.9 pct in January

26 seconds ago
 18 'criminals' arrested

18 'criminals' arrested

19 minutes ago
 Alkhidmat Hospital organizes event to honor its st ..

Alkhidmat Hospital organizes event to honor its staff

19 minutes ago
European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone in ..

European stock markets mostly climb as eurozone inflation eases

22 minutes ago
 MWMC launches operation cleanliness in city

MWMC launches operation cleanliness in city

19 minutes ago
 Shenzhou-17 crew to carry out 2nd extravehicular m ..

Shenzhou-17 crew to carry out 2nd extravehicular mission

19 minutes ago
 Minister Aneeq calls for OIC delegation to broker ..

Minister Aneeq calls for OIC delegation to broker ceasefire talks with Israeli p ..

22 minutes ago
 1st Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4

1st Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 4

25 minutes ago
 Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tenni ..

Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Champion concluded

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan