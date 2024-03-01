World Civil Defense Day Observed In Mirpurkhas
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 06:02 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) On the occasion of World Civil Defense Day, a commendation award distribution ceremony was organized by the Civil Defense Department of Mirpur Khas in the Municipal Corporation Hall here on Friday.
Chief Warden Civil Defense and Mayor Municipal Corporation Abdul Rauf Ghori addressed the ceremony.
He said that Civil Defense volunteers are rendering their services fearlessly and free of charge in emergencies and other situations, which is commendable. Efforts will be made to make the civil defense department more active.
On this occasion, Deputy Controller Civil Defense Faheem Memon, Additional Chief Warden Prof. Abdul Hameed Sheikh, and Deputy Chief Warden Khalilullah Khan, in their addresses, gave detailed light on the services and role of civil defense.
The mayor said that whenever the country and nation need volunteers, our volunteers work side by side with Pakistani forces and that training programs will be conducted. He said that civil defense volunteers are given great importance in foreign countries, but unfortunately, the Civil Defense Department is not being given importance in our country, so this institution needs to be activated and given more attention. He said that civil defense volunteers are the fourth force in the country.
In the ceremony where certificates were distributed, Tufail Khan Fayyaz of the Rescue 1122 Service, Zulfikar Arain of the Special Branch, and volunteers participated in large numbers. After that, the cake was cut, and an awareness rally was also held.
