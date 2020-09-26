UrduPoint.com
World Pharmacist Day Celebrated

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The Young Pharmacists Community of Pakistan celebrated World Pharmacist Day and highlighted the role of the pharmacist in monitoring the effects of the medicine from the preparation to its delivery to patient and also during the treatment.

MPA Shagufta Malik was chief guest while DG Drug Control and Pharmacy Services Saleem Khan, Drug Inspectors, Hospital and Industrial Pharmacists, Doctors Association YDA, PDA officials, DSP Cantt Inayat, President of Pakhtunkhwa Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association Maqbool Ahmed and teachers of the universities were also present on the occasion.

Shagufta Malik, Dr Waqas Ahmad President YPC other members addressed the participants and said that the improvement of any disease depends on the medicine and its method of use. They said that pharmacists are a key part of the healthcare team and the role of the pharmacist is very important during all process of medicine to treatment.

They said that at present, about 5,000 pharmacists are graduating from various universities in the country every year but the important of the profession is being completely ignored.

The presence of weak laws hinders the delivery and availability of quality and affordable medicines to the public.The number of pharmacists in government hospitals is almost non-existent, which is contrary to the orders of the Supreme Court and the Federal Ombudsman.

The government must take these matters seriously and pay special attention so that all obstacles in the supply of quality medicines to the people are removed. The skills of the pharmacist should be utilized to ensure the supply of affordable and quality medicines to the people they demanded.

