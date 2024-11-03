Open Menu

Wrestler Athar Zahid Calls On Governor Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Pakistani wrestler Athar Zahid achieved a remarkable milestone by defeating Indian wrestler Singham Dubey at the International Wrestling Championship held in Kathmandu, Nepal, called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here on Sunday at Governor's House.

This victory earned him the prestigious title of World Champion.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, congratulated him on his outstanding performance.

The Governor praised Zahid for his hard work, determination, and skill, saying that he has brought honor to Pakistan.

Governor Kundi expressed his commitment to supporting athletes, highlighting recent sponsorship initiatives for a female squash player, a junior champion, and boxing athletes through the Zokori Group Industries and OGDC.

He assured that similar support would be extended to wrestlers as well.

Kundi described Athar Zahid’s victory as an exemplary achievement for the youth, saying that it opens new avenues for the promotion of sports in the country.

Zahid thanked the Governor for his encouragement and attributed his success to the prayers of his parents and his dedicated efforts.

He pledged to continue striving to elevate Pakistan’s name further in the world of sports.

During their meeting, Athar Zahid shared memorable moments from the championship and his experiences of victory, receiving further encouragement from Governor Kundi, who wished him success in future competitions.

APP/ash/

