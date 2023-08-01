Open Menu

YDA Presents Charter Of Demands To LUMHS VC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Young Doctors Association (YDA) held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, on Tuesday and presented their charter of demands.

The delegation led by YDA Sindh's President Dr Roshan Chandio, Dr Rakesh Nankani and Dr Fahad Pitafi, it put forward a set of 10 demands to the VC.

They called for paying arrears of up to 17 months' stipends to the postgraduate doctors and for releasing the third and fourth installments of the risk allowance for the PGs.

They urged the VC to allow the rotation of the PGs in other institutes so that they could expand their work experience.

The association underlined the need to immediately hand over the PG hostel in the varsity's premises in Jamshoro to the doctors and for renovating the PG hostel in Hyderabad.

The other demands include establishing cafetarias for doctors in Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro, library for doctors and providing adequate security at the LUH Hyderabad and Jamshoro.

The VC during the meeting formed a committee to liaise between his administration and the YDA while he assured that he along with the young doctors would soon select a suitable place for the cafeteria.

He asked the YDA to meet with the Director Finance of LUMHS to sort out the issues concerning the stipends and arrears.

The YDA thanked the VC for starting the allotment of rooms in the PG hostel in Jamshoro where the PGs would be given 50 rooms.

