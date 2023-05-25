Youm-e-Takreem Martyrs Pakistan observed in KP

Youm-e-Takreem Martyrs Pakistan Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Youm-e-Takreem Martyrs Pakistan Day was observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts on Thursday.

The main function was also held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar.

Corps�Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Hasan Azhar Hayat laid a floral wreath on Yadgar e Shuhada and offered Fateha.

He also met the heirs of martyrs and paid tributes to their sacrifices.

The function was attended by relatives of the martyrs, military and civil officials, members of the civil society, sportsmen, students, religious scholars, doctors and representatives of minorities.

Chief Secretary and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present on the occasion.

Corps Commander Peshawar also visited Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed's Mausoleum at Swabi and laid a floral wreath for the hero of the Kargil War.� Later on, he interacted with the locals of Nawa Kali Swabi.�IG FCKP North Maj General Noor Wali Khan accompanied Corps Commander.