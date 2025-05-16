Pakistan Emerging As Resilient, Powerful Nation: Khel Das
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Khel Das Kohistani said on Friday that Pakistan has demonstrated its resilience and strength in the face of internal and external challenges.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan has emerged as an indomitable nation, and recent developments have proven its strategic and economic value on the global stage.
He credited the country’s recent achievements and economic stability to the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team.
The minister said that anti-state elements attempted to destabilize Pakistan, but the unity and resolve of the civil and military leadership thwarted those conspiracies.
“Today, Pakistan is on the path to progress, and the world has recognized its growing importance and strength,” he stated.
Khel Das praised the armed forces and civil-military leadership for conveying a clear message of strength to the world.
“We will overcome every challenge, from terrorism to economic pressures,” he assured.
He also appreciated the role of the opposition during recent national crises and urged all political forces to unite for the greater interest of the country.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan armed forces responded India with powerful reply: Governor Kundi6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerging as resilient, powerful nation: Khel Das6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM hails Pakistan Army's historic victory over India6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani nation demonstrates unity, strength on Youm-e-Tashakur: Muqam6 minutes ago
-
Youth known as Nation’s strengths & hope: Dr. Hamira Tariq6 minutes ago
-
Candles lighted to mark Youm-e-Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti pays rich tribute to martyrs of armed forces on Youm-e Tashakur46 minutes ago
-
HWSC claims timely delivery of bills met with poor recovery56 minutes ago
-
Enemy can not look at our country with a malicious eye: DC56 minutes ago
-
PPSC announces written, final results for vacancies of various depts56 minutes ago
-
Candlelight vigil held to honour martyrs, Pak armed forces56 minutes ago
-
Student Council elections in 38,000 govt schools held across Punjab56 minutes ago