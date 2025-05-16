Open Menu

Pakistan Emerging As Resilient, Powerful Nation: Khel Das

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Khel Das Kohistani said on Friday that Pakistan has demonstrated its resilience and strength in the face of internal and external challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan has emerged as an indomitable nation, and recent developments have proven its strategic and economic value on the global stage.

He credited the country’s recent achievements and economic stability to the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team.

The minister said that anti-state elements attempted to destabilize Pakistan, but the unity and resolve of the civil and military leadership thwarted those conspiracies.

“Today, Pakistan is on the path to progress, and the world has recognized its growing importance and strength,” he stated.

Khel Das praised the armed forces and civil-military leadership for conveying a clear message of strength to the world.

“We will overcome every challenge, from terrorism to economic pressures,” he assured.

He also appreciated the role of the opposition during recent national crises and urged all political forces to unite for the greater interest of the country.

