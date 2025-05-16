MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has congratulated the nation on the historic victory against India, saying it has shattered the fascist Indian regime's dreams of hegemony. Speaking on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur on Friday, he expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting Pakistan a remarkable victory against the enemy.

The Prime Minister attributed the victory to the bravery and alertness of the Pakistan Army, which defended the country's territorial integrity. He cited Army General Asim Munir's warning to the enemy, saying the armed forces are fully prepared to defend every inch of the country.

The AJK Premier extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan, lauding the armed forces for their sacrifices.

He praised the Pakistan Army's retaliatory strikes, saying they have struck fear into enemy hearts and marked a distinguished addition to Pakistan's defense history.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement in occupied Kashmir would soon reach its fruition. He warned the enemy against misconstruing Pakistan's desire for peace as weakness, saying the armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country.

Operation Bunyan Al-Marsous has been hailed as a significant milestone in Pakistan's defense history, demonstrating the country's capability to respond to threats and protect its sovereignty.

APP/ahr/378