Pakistani nation demonstrates unity, strength on Youm-e-Tashakur: Muqam

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, said on Friday that the nation stood united today to honor the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs.

Speaking to ptv news, he said that Youm-e-Tashakur was being observed nationwide to commemorate the historic victory of Marka-e-Haq and pay tribute to the valiant armed forces and people of Pakistan.

Commenting on ceremony held at Islamabad’s Pakistan Monument, he said the event saw participation including ministers, senior politicians, military leadership, and prominent individuals from various fields, including families of the martyrs.

“The unity and pride visible on every face reflected the strength and resolve of the Pakistani nation,” he noted.

Muqam said that the spirit and commitment showed by political leadership, armed forces and entire nation have crushed Indian arrogance.

He emphasized that lasting peace in the region would remain elusive until India ends its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A solution in line with UN resolutions and through dialogue is the only way forward,” he said.