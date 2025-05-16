Open Menu

Pakistani Nation Demonstrates Unity, Strength On Youm-e-Tashakur: Muqam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Pakistani nation demonstrates unity, strength on Youm-e-Tashakur: Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, said on Friday that the nation stood united today to honor the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs.

Speaking to ptv news, he said that Youm-e-Tashakur was being observed nationwide to commemorate the historic victory of Marka-e-Haq and pay tribute to the valiant armed forces and people of Pakistan.

Commenting on ceremony held at Islamabad’s Pakistan Monument, he said the event saw participation including ministers, senior politicians, military leadership, and prominent individuals from various fields, including families of the martyrs.

“The unity and pride visible on every face reflected the strength and resolve of the Pakistani nation,” he noted.

Muqam said that the spirit and commitment showed by political leadership, armed forces and entire nation have crushed Indian arrogance.

He emphasized that lasting peace in the region would remain elusive until India ends its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A solution in line with UN resolutions and through dialogue is the only way forward,” he said.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

10 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

10 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

15 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

24 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

24 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

24 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

24 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

24 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

24 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan