Youth, married woman killed in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A young student and a married woman were murdered in Shakoor area within the jurisdiction of Mandani Police Station, Charsadda district.

According to police on Wednesday, both the victims were subjected to torture before being strangled to death.

The male victim, Shah Faisal, was a BS student at the University of Peshawar and had been lured to the village under a pretext.

Police said Shah Faisal’s father has filed a case against the woman’s husband, and her father-in-law.

Both have been nominated in the murder case.

Police are continuing investigations into the incident.

APP/vak