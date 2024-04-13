ZAB 45th Anniversary Jalsa Program Finalized: SSP Larkana
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso reviewed the security arrangements at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto in view of the 45th anniversary Jalsa of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to be held on 14 April.
He issued instructions to the police officers to implement their suggestions and finalized the security plan.
In-charge DIB Munir Ahmed Samoo while giving a detailed briefing to SSP Larkana regarding the security arrangements, saying that at all the entry-exit points including walk-through gates and metal detector system were checked through modern technology CRI system and search app.
A police camp with special control has been set up by the Larkana Police at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, he said adding that all the situation will be monitored through CCTV system/cameras, which includes SSU commando officers and men including women police officers and personnel.
He said that anti-rights reserve platoons including Auxiliary Fighters QRF, RRF will also be on standby.
SSP visited all the routes coming to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto and reviewed the traffic plan for parking areas and gave directives to the traffic police.
SSP Larkana also reviewed the accommodation, food, water and other welfare matters of the police personnel coming from outside to perform their duties.
