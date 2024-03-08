Open Menu

ZAB Declared Martyr, National Hero In PA Resolution

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 06:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has been posthumously declared a martyr and national hero by a resolution passed with overwhelming support in the Punjab Assembly.

The resolution was presented on Friday in the Assembly by Ali Haider Gillani, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People's Party, stating that world renowned jurists have classified Bhutto's death sentence as judicial murder and the Supreme Court has also ruled that he was denied a fair trial.

