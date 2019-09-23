UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zafar Mirza Visits Dengue Wards At PIMS, Polyclinic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Zafar Mirza visits dengue wards at PIMS, Polyclinic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and the Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) to examine the facilities being provided to the patients at dengue wards in hospitals.

Talking to the media, he expressed satisfaction over the services being provided to patients at dengue wards and directed the hospital administrations to ensure the best treatment to them.

He said there would be zero tolerance in provision of medical care to the admitted patients and he would personally monitor the dengue wards.

He said the federal government was in coordination with the provinces to curb the dengue outbreak and concerted efforts were being made for the purpose.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the Dengue Control Operational Center had been set-up in Islamabad which would daily review the dengue related situation across the country.

He said the health department had been fumigating the most affected areas. He said that research would be conducted in the coming days to find out reasons behind spread of dengue virus in this region.

He said an emergency centre had been established at the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the entire statistics was available at the NIH's website.

He said that keeping in view the possible increase in number of dengue patients, owners of private hospitals in Islamabad were contacted who ensured to provide a total of 1,000 beds in their hospitals in case of capacity issue in the government hospitals.

He added the treatment at these private hospitals would be free of cost.

He said 16 basic health units in Islamabad were functional, where trained doctors were providing treatment to dengue and other patients.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Dengue Sunday Media Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

DC forms committee for dengue surveillance audit

11 minutes ago

Bus crashing Chinese tourists was driver's first t ..

13 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

13 minutes ago

13 farmers caught for water theft in Sargodha

13 minutes ago

1,556 arrested as violence continues to hit Hong K ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Signs Cabinet Resolution on ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.