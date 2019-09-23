Zafar Mirza visits dengue wards at PIMS, Polyclinic

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and the Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) to examine the facilities being provided to the patients at dengue wards in hospitals.

Talking to the media, he expressed satisfaction over the services being provided to patients at dengue wards and directed the hospital administrations to ensure the best treatment to them.

He said there would be zero tolerance in provision of medical care to the admitted patients and he would personally monitor the dengue wards.

He said the federal government was in coordination with the provinces to curb the dengue outbreak and concerted efforts were being made for the purpose.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the Dengue Control Operational Center had been set-up in Islamabad which would daily review the dengue related situation across the country.

He said the health department had been fumigating the most affected areas. He said that research would be conducted in the coming days to find out reasons behind spread of dengue virus in this region.

He said an emergency centre had been established at the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the entire statistics was available at the NIH's website.

He said that keeping in view the possible increase in number of dengue patients, owners of private hospitals in Islamabad were contacted who ensured to provide a total of 1,000 beds in their hospitals in case of capacity issue in the government hospitals.

He added the treatment at these private hospitals would be free of cost.

He said 16 basic health units in Islamabad were functional, where trained doctors were providing treatment to dengue and other patients.