Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

(@Abdulla99267510)

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of President Zardari, accompanied him on the day of his oath.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) Asif Ali Zardari, the Co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), assumed office as the 14th president of Pakistan, drawing attention to the absence of a first lady following the tragic demise of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007, leaving Zardari widowed.

During his oath-taking ceremony, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, accompanied her father, President Asif Ali Zardari, while Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari highlighted their presence in a tweet, emphasizing the significance of family support in the presidential role, reminiscent of past instances where widowed presidents enlisted family members as first ladies, such as Andrew Jackson's niece, Emily Donelson, in the United States.

Aseefa, now 31, who embarked on her political career approximately four years ago, played an active role in the party's recent electoral campaign, showcasing her evolution from her teenage years during her father's initial presidency.

Despite his previous tenure from 2008 to 2013, Zardari did not remarry, prompting speculation about the role of the first lady.