Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 09:27 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore President Imtiaz Sheikh to the police on a two-day physical remand in the murder case of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore President Imtiaz Sheikh to the police on a two-day physical remand in the murder case of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah.

However, the court declined the request for an extension of his physical remand in connection with a case of attacking police personnel outside the Zaman Park, residence of the PTI founder, and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, the police produced Imtiaz Sheikh, who was also an MPA, before ATC Judge Khalid Arshad upon the expiry of his physical remand in the case of attacking police personnel outside Zaman Park. The police requested the court to extend the physical remand of the MPA in the case, stating that the investigations had not yet been completed.

The police further informed the court that the MPA had also been arrested in the Zille Shah murder case and requested his physical remand in that case as well.

However, the defense counsel opposed the request and pleaded with the court to discharge his client from both cases.

After hearing the arguments from both parties, the court declined the plea for an extension in the case of attacking police outside Zaman Park and sent the MPA on judicial remand. However, the court handed over the MPA to the police on a two-day physical remand in the Zille Shah murder case and ordered his production upon the expiry of the remand term.

The Race Course police had registered cases of attacking police outside Zaman Park and the Zille Shah murder.

