ZU celebrates 78th Independence Day, "Marka-e-Haq" with great enthusiasm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Ziauddin University celebrated 78th Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq with great zeal and enthusiasm across all campuses and sites, with active participation from all faculties, departments, faculty members, students, administration, and staff.

The central flag-hoisting ceremony was led by the Vice Chancellor Ziauddin University, Prof. Dr. Abbas Zafar, where a large number of students sang the national anthem. On this occasion, students also presented national and patriotic songs, while a lively elocution competition further elevated the spirit of the celebration.

The Independence Day festivities included tree plantation drives, competitions of national and patriotic songs, and sports activities.

A special plantation drive was also held in support of a “Green Pakistan.”

On this joyous occasion, the historic victory of Marka-e-Haq and the great sacrifices of the martyrs were remembered, and a renewed pledge of love and devotion to the homeland was made. A poster exhibition showcasing historic moments from the Pakistan Independence Movement and rare pictures of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also showcased.

The ceremonies concluded with heartfelt prayers for the safety, prosperity, peace, and progress of Pakistan.