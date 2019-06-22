UrduPoint.com
Aamir Liaquat’s First Wife Bushra Nominated For Best Ramzan Show Host

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 25 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:10 AM

Aamir Liaquat’s first wife Bushra nominated for best Ramzan show host

She has been nominated for 10th Pakistan Achievement Awards International.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) Dr Aamir Liaquat’s first wife Bushra Aamir has been nominated for the best female Ramzan transmission host of the year.

The award show will be held in London on August 18.

Sharing the news, she expressed her gratitude to Allah for the achievement.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat had recently performed second marriage with his colleague Tuba Anwar.

This marriage had hurt Aamir Liaquat’s first wife Bushra Aamir and daughter Dua Aamir.

However, after much hardships, Bushra Aamir had decided to make a comeback on television with a Ramzan show.

Bushra Aamir hosted different segments in Ramzan transmissions on Hum tv and ptv World.

Sharing pictures from the show, Bushra Aamir expressed gratitude to Allah and to all the people who prayed for her.

