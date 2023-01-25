UrduPoint.com

Actor Sudhir Remembered On His Birth Anniversary

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 25, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Actor Sudhir remembered on his birth anniversary

Wellknown film actor, director and producer Shah Zaman Khan Afridi better known as Sudhir was remembered on his birth anniversary here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Wellknown film actor, director and producer Shah Zaman Khan Afridi better known as Sudhir was remembered on his birth anniversary here on Wednesday.

He was born as Shah Zaman Khan Afridi on January 25, 1921 in Hassan Ghari Peshawar , N.W.F.P. He was of Pashtun origin but he spent all his life in Lahore. He debuted with a role in a Bollywood film named Farz in 1947 in British India.

Afterwards, he migrated to Pakistan and began his career in the Pakistani cinema. His first film was Hichkolay in 1949. He appeared in the hit musical film Dupatta in 1952. In 1954, his film Sassi was the first ever urdu film to celebrate a Golden Jubilee. His movies Dulla Bhatti (1956), Mahi Munda (1956) and Yakke Wali (1957) were the highest grossing Punjabi films of the time. Incidently Yakke Wali (1957) was the first blockbuster Punjabi film. Sudhir was the hero of action film Baghi (1956), the first Pakistani film to be shown in China.

He was an "action films hero", but appeared as Hatim Tai in Hatim (1956), as Prince Saleem in the famous film Anarkali (1958), as Mirza Jat in the film Mirza Sahiban (1956), as Mahinwal in the film Sohni (1955) and as Mirza Ghalib in the film Ghalib (1961). He acted in the films Nooran (1957), Jhoomar (1959) and Gul Bakawli (1961) etc. He starred in one of the highest grossing Punjabi films Kartar Singh in 1959. He later appeared in hits such as the film Farangi (1964) and Ajab Khan (1961), on the struggle against the British Raj. His film Jeedar (1965) was the first to reach a Platinum Jubilee status. Maa Puttar (1970) was another Punjabi film to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. He once fought a real battle with a tiger in film Sahil (1960). He appeared as a sidekick with his son in film Dushman Ki Talash (1978).Sudhir died on January 19, 1997 and was laid to rest in Lahore.

