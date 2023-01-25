Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death anniversary

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Known for her unique acting skills, renowned tv and film actress Roohi Bano was remembered on her 4th death anniversary on Wednesday.

She died this day in 2019 of renal failure.

Bano, once a household name for ptv viewers, was popular for her roles in plays, 'Kiran Kahani', 'Darwaza', and 'Zard Gulab'.

Owing to her outstanding acting skills, she dominated Pakistan's television screens during the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

Among the best acting talents that the country has produced, Roohi Bano was also known as 'The Queen of Melancholy' because she had been portraying roles of mournful, pessimistic and desolation in dramas and films.

"Artists like Roohi Bano are our asset and the Pakistani film and drama industry is blessed to have them.

Bano and other artists of this cadre are the academies of performing arts within themselves and no one can ever replace them," said Ayub Jamali, Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) while talking to APP.

He said that National Heritage and Culture Division and PNCA hold programmes regularly to remember and acknowledge the services of renowned artists and to pass their art on to the coming generations.

Roohi Bano won several awards, including the President's Pride of Performance Award, Nigar Award, Lux Style Award, PTV Award for best actress, and Hum Award for Life Time Achievement.