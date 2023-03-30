UrduPoint.com

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected For Five Films

 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 30, 2023 | 01:24 PM

The Bollywood diva has expressed confusion and hurt, and mentioned becoming more aware of situations where people's actions have a domino effect on others and their projects.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2023) Priyanka Chopra recently shared her own experience of being rejected in Bollywood, which has led to the resurfacing of an old interview of Aishwarya Rai where she spoke about being rejected for five films at once.

In the interview, Aishwarya Rai mentioned that a couple of films that were supposed to happen with her suddenly weren't happening, without any explanation. She expressed confusion and hurt, and mentioned becoming more aware of situations where people's actions have a domino effect on others and their projects.

Despite her apparent box office success and secure position in the industry, Aishwarya realized that rejection can happen to anyone in the film industry.

