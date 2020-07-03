UrduPoint.com
Alam Lohar Remembered On His 41st Death Anniversary

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:17 PM

Alam Lohar remembered on his 41st death anniversary

Legendary Punjabi singer Alam Lohar remembered on his 41st death anniversary on Friday. Alam Lohar was born in 1928 at Achh in District Gujrat of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Legendary Punjabi singer Alam Lohar remembered on his 41st death anniversary on Friday. Alam Lohar was born in 1928 at Achh in District Gujrat of Punjab.

He developed a new style of singing and was famous for his rendition of Heer Waris Shah along with other songs such as Saif ul Maluk, a private news channel reported.

Alam Lohar was awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1979.

