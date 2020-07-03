Alam Lohar Remembered On His 41st Death Anniversary
Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Legendary Punjabi singer Alam Lohar remembered on his 41st death anniversary on Friday. Alam Lohar was born in 1928 at Achh in District Gujrat of Punjab.
He developed a new style of singing and was famous for his rendition of Heer Waris Shah along with other songs such as Saif ul Maluk, a private news channel reported.
Alam Lohar was awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1979.