Anushka, Kohli issue statement about first glimpse of Vamika

(@Abdulla99267510)

The couple has expressed discomfort when their daughter Vamika came to the limelight during celebration of fifty of her father Kohli.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have issued a statement following the very first glimpse of daughter Vamika that went viral on Sunday.

Vamika came to limelight after celebration of Virat Kohli’s 50 against South Africa yesterday.

Kohli celebrated the moment after completion of his fifty. Vamika was seen in the arms of Anushka Sharma, cheering for her father.

The couple who refrained from showing their daughter’s face in any of their pictures and also requested paparazzi not to capture her photo to maintain the privacy of their child expressed their discomfort.

The couple taking to Instagram, “We realise that our daughters images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us”,.

They also wrote, “Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier,".