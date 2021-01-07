Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be done away now

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has shared a short clip of an Ostrich running on a busy road in Korangi area of Karachi.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) Lollywood Star Armeena Khan has shared a clip of an Ostrich running on a busy road in Korangi area of Karachi.

The actress has emphasized on getting away from Zoos and shutting all of them.

She tweeted: “That poor Ostrich. The zoo seriously needs to be done away now,”.

There is already a move being pushed on social media against Zoos in different parts of the country.