The actress has raised a question that whether the ECO can be disqualified over what she says "corrupt practices".

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2022) Lollywood actress Armeena Khan has reacted to the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan in which PTI Chairman Imran Khan was disqualified In Toshakhana reference.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan has said that whetter the ECP should not be disqualified over what she said "corrupt practices". She also marked a sign of happiness at the end of her tweet.

Her reaction came after Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana Reference case.

A five-member Bench of the Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja took the unanimous verdict announced in Islamabad on Friday.

The verdict stated that Imran Khan has been disqualified under Article 63 (1) (P) of the Constitution of Pakistan and sections 137 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The verdict said Imran Khan deliberately violated sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017 by making false statement and incorrect declaration before the Election Commission. It added that by doing so, the PTI Chairman also committed corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of Elections Act, 2017.

Accordingly, he ceases to be member of the National Assembly and legal proceedings will be initiated against him under section 190 (2) of Elections Act 2017.

It is pertinent to mention that the reference was filed against Imran Khan by the coalition government in August this year for not sharing details of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their alleged sale.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Imran Khan as he had failed to provide receipts.

In a statement on Friday, she said Imran Khan will have to face imprisonment as well. She said the powerful foreign funded maniac at last came under law and now the country will become prosperous. She said today the foreign funded maniac proved guilty.

Reacting to attack of PTI workers on the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Minister said any assault on ECP will not remove Imran Khan's disqualification.

She said Imran Khan has not mentioned any gift in the Toshakhana since 2019 and ECP had no option, except to disqualify the PTI Chief.