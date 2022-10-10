UrduPoint.com

Armeena Khan Shares Interesting Message For Fans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2022 | 11:52 AM

The actress says we are what we think and consistently consume.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2022) Lollywood star Armeena Khan often shares beautiful messages for her fans and followers on the social media.

This time again, Armeena Khan has shared an amazing message.

Taking to Twitter, she has shared a message, "We are what we think and consistently consume.

The followers have reacted to her messages and have expressed their views. One of the followers said, "They (Media) play with the minds of the people).

