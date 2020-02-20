Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has called the statement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwa regarding divorce as regressive foolish'.In a tweet, the actress shared RSS chief's remarks and wrote, "Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has called the statement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwa regarding divorce as regressive foolish'.In a tweet, the actress shared RSS chief's remarks and wrote, "Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements.

"The reaction came after Mohan Bhagwa had said that cases of divorce are found more in educated and affluent families, arguing that education and wealth come with arrogance which destroys families.