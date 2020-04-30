UrduPoint.com
Bollywood Star Rishi Kapoor Passes Away



Amitabh Bachchan expresses grief over death of Rishi Kapoor, saying that he is devastated.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2020) Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 67. Rishi Kapoor condition deteriorated and he was shifted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday morning but he could not survive.

His death comes a day after the death of great actor Irrfan Khan in the same city.

Rishi Kapoor's death was confirmed as Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his grief in a tweet announcing his death.

The legendary actor said that Rishi Kapoor was gone and he (Amitabh) was devastated. The senior actor’s tweet is circulating on social media.

The Bollywood legend returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was shifted to hospital for twice due to his health issues. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an "infection". After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon afterwards. However, he could not survive.

