Brad Pitt the smug elitist' is the reason for low Oscar ratings, says Eric Trump

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Hollywood star Brad Pitt may be a one of the most sought-after stars in the industry but his popularity, unquestionably is failing to impress right-winged Americans.Slamming the 56-year-old Ad Astra actor, US President Donald Trump's son Eric turned to his Instagram and threw the blame of the academy Awards' all-time low tv viewership on the superstar."Probably because Americans don't liked to be preached to by smug elitists.

