UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brad Pitt The Smug Elitist' Is The Reason For Low Oscar Ratings, Says Eric Trump

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:56 PM

Brad Pitt the smug elitist' is the reason for low Oscar ratings, says Eric Trump

Hollywood star Brad Pitt may be a one of the most sought-after stars in the industry but his popularity, unquestionably is failing to impress right-winged Americans

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Hollywood star Brad Pitt may be a one of the most sought-after stars in the industry but his popularity, unquestionably is failing to impress right-winged Americans.Slamming the 56-year-old Ad Astra actor, US President Donald Trump's son Eric turned to his Instagram and threw the blame of the academy Awards' all-time low tv viewership on the superstar."Probably because Americans don't liked to be preached to by smug elitists.

The elegance has been lost and America has tuned these people out of their homes," said Trump on a photo of the actor from the event, with the text, "Oscars ratings fall 25% to all-time low.

"Agreeing with the business mogul's statement were a plethora of right-winged supporters who stormed to the comment section lauding Trump for his views while terming Hollywood's biggest night as a �waste of time.'Earlier this week, accepting his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt had added a political twist to his winning speech."They told me I have only 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.

I'm thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing," he had said.

Related Topics

Senate Film And Movies Business Trump Brad Pitt Quentin Tarantino May Oscar Event TV From Industry Best Instagram

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price increases

1 minute ago

Peshawar University bans use of “TikTok” at ca ..

9 minutes ago

No increase in Dubai school fees for 2020/21 acade ..

16 minutes ago

67 listed companies report AED75.56 billion in pro ..

16 minutes ago

France says Huawei won't barred from French 5G net ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: 'Pariah' cruise ship rejected by five ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.