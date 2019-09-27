UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brother Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Model Qandeel Baloch Murder Case

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:54 PM

Brother sentenced to life imprisonment in Model Qandeel Baloch murder case

The court has convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, Wasim major accused in model Qandeel Baloch murder caseModel Qandeel Baloch murder case came up for hearing before Sessions court Multan Friday

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) The court has convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, Wasim major accused in model Qandeel Baloch murder caseModel Qandeel Baloch murder case came up for hearing before Sessions court Multan Friday.Judge Imran Shafi while announcing the judgment awarded life sentence to Wasim brother of Q andeel Baloch and major accused in this murder case.The court acquitted the other accused including Mufti Abdul Qavi by giving them doubt of benefit.The counsels for the accused and prosecution had completed their arguments during the hearing of the case on Thursday and the court had reserved the judgment.In an affidavit submitted on August 21, the parents said they had forgiven their sons, urging the court to acquit them.

The court while expressing annoyance had rejected the plea and remarked any reconciliation process or pardoning the accused by the petitioners of the case cannot be accepted in the case pertaining to killing for honor.Model Qandeel Baloch was murdered on the night between July 15 and 16 in 2016 and the case in this regard was registered in Muzaffarabad police station.The police investigation revealed that Model Qandeel Baloch was strangled to death.

Wasim brother of Qandeel had confessed the crime after his arrest. But he refused after his indictment by court.In this case religious scholar Mufti Qavi and others including Abdul Basit, Zafar Iqbal, Aslam Shaheen and Haq Nawaz were also arrested.

Related Topics

Hearing Multan Murder Police Police Station Qandeel Baloch Muzaffarabad July August 2016 Mufti Court

Recent Stories

KSA to start issuing electronic tourist visa from ..

2 minutes ago

JUI-F leader should show political maturity to res ..

2 minutes ago

Eagles beat Packers in bruising NFL encounter

2 minutes ago

UAE highlights strategic partnerships at UN Genera ..

40 minutes ago

Flour mills inspected in Dir Lower

38 minutes ago

Seized oil tanker sets sail: Iranian authorities

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.