Celebs shower wishes as Shahroz & Sadaf celebrate 2nd anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Actress & model Sadaf Kanwal was left overwhelmed with bundle of wishes from celebrities upon her Instagram anniversary post for her spouse.

The celebrity couple Sadaf Kanwal & Shahroz Sabzwari celebrated their 2nd anniversary and wished each other via twitter in a simple yet adorable way.

Both stars took it to their social media handle and shared beautiful clicks of each other along with loved-up captions.

"Happy anniversary my husband," wrote Kanwal via her Instagram.

"Happy anniversary to the love of my life," stated Sabzwari in a post to wish back in sweet yet lovely manner.

After the Instagram post by model turned actress, her comment section was flooded with lovely wishes from all the celebrities including doting personalities such as Saba Faisal, Ushna Shah, Azfar Rehman & many others.

The duo tied the knot back in 2020 while grabbing the attention of whole industry and fans.