Cinema Owners Don't Give Priority To National Movies: Sangeeta

Cinema owners don't give priority to national movies: Sangeeta

Pakistani famed actress and director Sangeeta said that cinema owners don't give priority to the national content

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Pakistani famed actress and director Sangeeta said that cinema owners don't give priority to the national content.During the premier ceremony of her movie Sirf Tum Hi To Ho', Sangeeta said that her team and actors worker really hard in producing this film that includes all the ingredients to entertain the people.She further demanded to direct cinema owners to display Pakistani movies for long period.

Your Thoughts and Comments

