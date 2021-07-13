Completion of 19-year to 'Devdas':Shah Rukh Khan shares hilarious note

(@fidahassanain)

The Bollywood star has shared a heart-touching note and expressed gratitude for everyone who loves him.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2021) Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared heart-touching note to mark 19 years of Devdas and expressed gratitude for everyone for their love.

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan shared pictures from the sets of the film and surprised his millions of fans.

He wrote “All the late nights….the early mornings….

hard pace & problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene . The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali.”

Khan said hilariously, “Only issue….the dhoti kept falling off….!!”