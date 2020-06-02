Death anniversary of playback singer Mujeeb Alam observed

The death anniversary of renowned playback singer Mujeeb Alam was observed on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The death anniversary of renowned playback singer Mujeeb Alam was observed on Tuesday.

He was born on February 4, 1948 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh in an urdu speaking family.

He was a Pakistani playback singer who had a short film career.

He sang dozens of hit songs in late 1960s and remained popular with cinema viewers. However, he lost his popularity in mid-1970s as more versatile singers like Akhlaq Ahmed and A Nayyar entered Pakistan film industry.

Alam's songs were picturised on film artists like Nadeem, Waheed Murad and Muhammad Ali.

Some of his famous songs were "Main teray ajnabi shehr main", "Main tera shehr chhor jaon ga", "Main khushi se kion na gaoon, mera dil bhi gaa raha hai", and "Woh naqab rukh ulat kar meray samnay na aain".

The song which earned him real fame was "Woh meray samnay tasweer banay baithay hain" for Chakori in 1967. Mujeeb Alam won the Nigar Award for the song.

He also sang songs in Bangla, Punjabi and Pushto languages, and has almost 12 audio albums to his credit.

He also won a Nigar Award for a song about love for the mother, 'Aye maan teri soorat kay Aagay' in film Qulli.On Wednesday June 2, 2004, he suffered a heart attack in Karachi, which proved fatal.