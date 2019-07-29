UrduPoint.com
Did Salman Khan Gift Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur A Ring?

Mon 29th July 2019

Did Salman Khan gift rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur a ring?

If the industry buzz is to be believed, Salman Khan gifted rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur a diamond ring on her birthday last week

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) If the industry buzz is to be believed, Salman Khan gifted rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur a diamond ring on her birthday last week.

The superstar is known to splurge on his near and dear ones, so it is not exactly a surprise. But what has set tongues wagging is that it is a diamond ring and not just any bauble. Is there more to it or should we not read too much into it? Time will tell.Meanwhile, sharing the excitement with the fans, Iulia Vantur also shared a few snaps and videos on Instagram and wrote: "Thank u for making my day & my life more beautiful.

I'm grateful for your love, friendship and care. Thank u for all your beautiful messages. I'm sending to each one of u a lot of love and gratitude. It s all about love #iuliavantur #birthday #friends #love [sic]"On the professional front, Iulia Vantur's Bollywood debut vehicle Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kala had hit a roadblock after producer Prernaa Arora was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in December, for allegedly cheating Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 32 crore.

Now, the movie is back on track.Talking about Salman Khan's work commitments, he is currently shooting for Dabangg 3, and the actor will soon start for the second instalment of Kick. Sajid Nadiadwala is working round the clock to get an interesting script ready for the film to go on floors in 2020.

Once the script is locked, the crew will hunt for locations.As of now, Salman Khan is reprising his role of Devil, and other star casts are yet to be signed.Meanwhile, in Dabangg 3, the makers have decided upon having a sizzling dance number in the instalment.

However, there's a twist this time. The dance song will not have a female but male actor, and he is none other than Salman Khan himself. He will be seen dancing on the song Munna Badnaam Hua.

