Digital Agency Behind Poonam Panday’s Death Rumours Apologizes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Hauterrfly, the digital agency behind the ill-conceived campaign, has publicly expressed regret for the distress caused by their actions and has acknowledged their involvement in Poonam Pandey's initiative to spotlight cervical cancer awareness.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) The digital agency responsible for orchestrating a death campaign involving Indian actress Poonam Pandey has issued a formal apology and appealed for forgiveness from those who were offended by the controversial initiative.

Hauterrfly, the digital agency behind the ill-conceived campaign, has publicly expressed regret for the distress caused by their actions. They acknowledged their involvement in Poonam Pandey's initiative to spotlight cervical cancer awareness.

The agency's statement included a sincere apology, particularly directed towards those who have experienced or witnessed the challenges associated with cancer. Their Primary objective, they clarified, was to amplify awareness about cervical cancer, a disease that has significantly impacted Indian women, with over 123,907 cases and 77,348 deaths reported in 2022.

Highlighting the personal connection to the cause, Hauterrfly mentioned Poonam Pandey's mother's courageous battle with cancer and emphasized the critical importance of awareness, especially considering the availability of vaccines.

Furthermore, the agency shared that the campaign propelled "Cervical Cancer" and related topics to the forefront of public discourse, making them the most searched terms on Google and featured in over 1000 headlines, marking a significant milestone in India's awareness efforts regarding the disease.

The entertainment industry and fans were rattled by reports of Poonam Pandey's purported demise due to cervical cancer. However, suspicions arose among many who believed it to be a mere publicity stunt.

In a subsequent video, Poonam Pandey clarified her status, confirming that she was alive and aimed to raise awareness about the severity of cervical cancer. The public response to the celebrity's death hoax was marked by widespread outrage, with netizens condemning the insensitive ploy.

