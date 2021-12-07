UrduPoint.com

Domestic Adventure "Schemes In Antiques" Stays Atop Chinese Box Office

Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" stays atop Chinese box office

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Domestic adventure movie "Schemes in Antiques" on Monday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart on its fourth day of screening, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

Adapted from a novel of the same name, the movie tells a story of a series of adventures of the main characters to find out the truth surrounding a Buddha head from the Tang Dynasty (618-907). It raked in about 21.04 million Yuan (about 3.3 million U.S. Dollars) on Monday.

The domestic comedy-suspense film "Be Somebody" ranked second on the box office chart, generating around 9.68 million yuan on Monday.

It was followed by a domestic romance "Your World, Without Me," with daily revenue of around 1.74 million yuan.

