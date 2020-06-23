Famous folk singer Sain Zahoor visits Lahore Arts Council

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Famous folk singer Sain Zahoor visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Tuesday and discussed the artists community issued with Executive Director Saman Rai.

He said that Alhamra was the best platform for promotion of art and music, and his lots of great and beautiful memories were associated with Alhamra.

He said that the people of Lahore love folk music.

The LAC executive director said that there was no doubt that tSain Zahoor was a noteworthy reference and valuable asset of Pakistani folk music industry. She said that the renowned folk singer had dedicated his entire life for promotion of high-quality music.