UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Famous Folk Singer Sain Zahoor Visits Lahore Arts Council

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 06:55 PM

Famous folk singer Sain Zahoor visits Lahore Arts Council

Famous folk singer Sain Zahoor visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Tuesday and discussed the artists community issued with Executive Director Saman Rai

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Famous folk singer Sain Zahoor visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Tuesday and discussed the artists community issued with Executive Director Saman Rai.

He said that Alhamra was the best platform for promotion of art and music, and his lots of great and beautiful memories were associated with Alhamra.

He said that the people of Lahore love folk music.

The LAC executive director said that there was no doubt that tSain Zahoor was a noteworthy reference and valuable asset of Pakistani folk music industry. She said that the renowned folk singer had dedicated his entire life for promotion of high-quality music.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Music Industry Best Love

Recent Stories

Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 on Digital Tra ..

4 minutes ago

SECOND update on Covid-19 tests

9 minutes ago

7th Dubai International Projects Management Forum ..

43 minutes ago

UN sends 27 truckload of aid to Idlib, Syria

3 minutes ago

District administration committed to extending rel ..

3 minutes ago

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus, apologise ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.