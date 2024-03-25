Open Menu

First Heroine Of Pakistani Cinema Asha Posley Remembered

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM

First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered

The first heroine of Pakistani cinema Sabira Begum better known as Asha Posley was remembered on the occasion of her death anniversary on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The first heroine of Pakistani cinema Sabira Begum better known as Asha Posley was remembered on the occasion of her death anniversary on Monday.

Born in 1927 in Patiala, Punjab, Asha Posley was the daughter of music composer Inayat Ali Nath and the sister of renowned film playback singer Kausar Parveen.

She started singing at the age of four and used to sing in children's radio programmes at All India Radio in Dehli. She started performing in theatres plays and dramas in urdu and Punjabi as well.

In 1940 she moved from Delhi to Lahore along with her family. She accompanied her father to the studios to watch the shooting of director B.

R Sethi's 1942 film Gawandhi and he offered her a role in the film which she accepted.

She was the heroine of the first-ever released film in Pakistan in Urdu language, Teri Yaad (1948). She played the female lead opposite Nasir Khan, famous Indian actor Dilip Kumar's brother, who played the male lead in the film.

After playing the female lead role in just a few films, she was cast mainly in supporting roles especially opposite comedian actors Nazar and Asif Jah in most of her films. She acted in 129 films during her film career spanning over 3 decades.

Asha Posley died on March 25, 1998 in Lahore at the age of 70.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Delhi Film And Movies Music Punjab Died Patiala Male Nasir Lead Asha Posley Dilip Kumar March Family All From Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar Dist ..

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

1 second ago
 Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight ..

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

3 minutes ago
 PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from f ..

PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat

3 minutes ago
 Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising ro ..

Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases

3 minutes ago
 KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rig ..

AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights

9 minutes ago
Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

8 minutes ago
 Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive fiv ..

Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan

8 minutes ago
 Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division

Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division

3 minutes ago
 Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC

Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution demanding immedi ..

Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

3 minutes ago
 People's welfare govt's top priority: Musadik Mali ..

People's welfare govt's top priority: Musadik Malik

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz