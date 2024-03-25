First Heroine Of Pakistani Cinema Asha Posley Remembered
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM
The first heroine of Pakistani cinema Sabira Begum better known as Asha Posley was remembered on the occasion of her death anniversary on Monday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The first heroine of Pakistani cinema Sabira Begum better known as Asha Posley was remembered on the occasion of her death anniversary on Monday.
Born in 1927 in Patiala, Punjab, Asha Posley was the daughter of music composer Inayat Ali Nath and the sister of renowned film playback singer Kausar Parveen.
She started singing at the age of four and used to sing in children's radio programmes at All India Radio in Dehli. She started performing in theatres plays and dramas in urdu and Punjabi as well.
In 1940 she moved from Delhi to Lahore along with her family. She accompanied her father to the studios to watch the shooting of director B.
R Sethi's 1942 film Gawandhi and he offered her a role in the film which she accepted.
She was the heroine of the first-ever released film in Pakistan in Urdu language, Teri Yaad (1948). She played the female lead opposite Nasir Khan, famous Indian actor Dilip Kumar's brother, who played the male lead in the film.
After playing the female lead role in just a few films, she was cast mainly in supporting roles especially opposite comedian actors Nazar and Asif Jah in most of her films. She acted in 129 films during her film career spanning over 3 decades.
Asha Posley died on March 25, 1998 in Lahore at the age of 70.
Recent Stories
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights
Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities
Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan
Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division
Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC
Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza
People's welfare govt's top priority: Musadik Malik
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Taapsee Pannu ties knot with Mathias Boe1 hour ago
-
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas3 days ago
-
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam4 days ago
-
Daniel Bruhl on playing Karl Lagerfeld: 'He walked like a matador'12 days ago
-
Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan13 days ago
-
How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?13 days ago
-
Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured Olympics show14 days ago
-
Rumours of Aya Nakamura Olympics performance spark far-right backlash14 days ago
-
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest14 days ago
-
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances16 days ago
-
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect17 days ago
-
Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March23 days ago