First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The first heroine of Pakistani cinema Sabira Begum better known as Asha Posley was remembered on the occasion of her death anniversary on Monday.

Born in 1927 in Patiala, Punjab, Asha Posley was the daughter of music composer Inayat Ali Nath and the sister of renowned film playback singer Kausar Parveen.

She started singing at the age of four and used to sing in children's radio programmes at All India Radio in Dehli. She started performing in theatres plays and dramas in urdu and Punjabi as well.

In 1940 she moved from Delhi to Lahore along with her family. She accompanied her father to the studios to watch the shooting of director B.

R Sethi's 1942 film Gawandhi and he offered her a role in the film which she accepted.

She was the heroine of the first-ever released film in Pakistan in Urdu language, Teri Yaad (1948). She played the female lead opposite Nasir Khan, famous Indian actor Dilip Kumar's brother, who played the male lead in the film.

After playing the female lead role in just a few films, she was cast mainly in supporting roles especially opposite comedian actors Nazar and Asif Jah in most of her films. She acted in 129 films during her film career spanning over 3 decades.

Asha Posley died on March 25, 1998 in Lahore at the age of 70.