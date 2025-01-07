(@Abdulla99267510)

Social media posts show wedding ceremony will be a mega event as actors have practiced routine dance for festivities

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) The wedding preparations for Actors Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan started, the sources close to the couple said on Tuesday.

“The preparations for Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan’s wedding have started,” claimed an Instagram page known for sharing the updates about showbiz personalities.

A video on Instagram had earlier fanned speculations about marriage of Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan.

In the video, Gohar wrote, “Bismillah 2025,” while Shazia Wajahat, Wajahat Rauf and several of his colleagues were also seen there.

According to the reports, the wedding preparations are underway in Karachi while wedding is expected to be a grand event.

The actors practiced the dance routines last night for wedding festivities.

It may be mentioned here that the fans are eagerly waiting for the official response from both the actors about their wedding.

A few months ago, during an interview, Gohar Rasheed had admitted that he was no longer single and said, “I can no longer imagine my life without her. I could talk about her so much that it could fill an entire show,”.