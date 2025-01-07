Open Menu

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's Wedding Preparations Start In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2025 | 05:13 PM

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi

Social media posts show wedding ceremony will be a mega event as actors have practiced routine dance for festivities

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) The wedding preparations for Actors Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan started, the sources close to the couple said on Tuesday.

“The preparations for Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan’s wedding have started,” claimed an Instagram page known for sharing the updates about showbiz personalities.

A video on Instagram had earlier fanned speculations about marriage of Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan.

In the video, Gohar wrote, “Bismillah 2025,” while Shazia Wajahat, Wajahat Rauf and several of his colleagues were also seen there.

According to the reports, the wedding preparations are underway in Karachi while wedding is expected to be a grand event.

The actors practiced the dance routines last night for wedding festivities.

It may be mentioned here that the fans are eagerly waiting for the official response from both the actors about their wedding.

A few months ago, during an interview, Gohar Rasheed had admitted that he was no longer single and said, “I can no longer imagine my life without her. I could talk about her so much that it could fill an entire show,”.

Related Topics

Karachi Showbiz Marriage Gohar Rasheed May Event From Instagram

Recent Stories

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations s ..

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodo ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church's Christmas celebrati ..

15 minutes ago
 Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE

Holy month of Ramadan expected on THIS DATE

20 minutes ago
 AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues anno ..

AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 dates, venues announced

30 minutes ago
 Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storyt ..

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip

1 hour ago
 China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 ml ..

China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024

1 hour ago
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of imp ..

Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees

2 hours ago
 Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per ..

Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit

2 hours ago
 UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan t ..

UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championshi ..

Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law

3 hours ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz