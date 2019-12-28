UrduPoint.com
Google Doodle Paying Tribute To Pakistani Singer Iqbal Bano On Her 81st Birth Anniversary

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:48 PM

According to the tradition, Google Doodle is honoring another acclaimed Pakistani celebrity Iqbal Bano on her 81st birth anniversary on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :According to the tradition, Google Doodle is honoring another acclaimed Pakistani celebrity Iqbal Bano on her 81st birth anniversary on Saturday.

Google has shared an illustration paying tribute to the renowned Pakistani singer, reported a private news channel.

The legendary singer was known for her semi-classical Urdu�ghazals, songs and classical�thurmis.

She also sang easy-listening numbers in 1950s films.

She was born in Delhi in 1938.

She studied with Ustad Chand Khan a master of classical Indian vocals and began singing on All India Radio as a teenager.� The renowned singer�is also known for her defiant performance of protest poetry by Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

She did playback singing for various Pakistani films.

She was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Pride of Performance) medal in 1974.

Iqbal Bano died on April 21, 2009, after a brief illness at 74.

