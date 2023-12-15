Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches in Pakistan for 2023

(@Abdulla99267510)

The list encompasses a diverse range of categories, including cricket games, events, news, TV shows, movies, technology, and notable personalities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2023) In a yearly tradition, Google has unveiled the most searched-for personalities in Pakistan for the year 2023, shedding light on the nation's digital interests.

Topping the list this year are social media sensations Hareem Shah and Alizeh Shah.

In the realm of social media, Hareem Shah and Alizeh Shah have emerged as the most searched individuals, with Deputy Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakkad securing the third position.

The list of the most searched personalities in Pakistan for 2023, in sequential order, includes Harim Shah, Alizeh Shah, Tiger Shroff, Abdulullah Shafique, Osman Khan, Anwar ul Haq Kakkad, Glenn Maxwell, Shadab Khan, Saud Shakil, and Hasibullah Khan.

In the events category, cricket-related searches dominated, reflecting the nation's fervor for the sport. Additionally, queries about the upcoming general elections in Pakistan have sparked interest, indicating a keen interest in the country's political landscape.

Film enthusiasts and Shah Rukh Khan fans have also been actively searching for Pakistani Hollywood films and the Bollywood superstar's latest blockbuster releases, including "Jawaan" and "Pathaan."

As Pakistanis continue to engage with digital platforms for information and entertainment, these search trends provide valuable insights into the nation's evolving interests and preferences.