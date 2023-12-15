Open Menu

Hareem Shah And Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches In Pakistan For 2023

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 15, 2023 | 03:42 PM

Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches in Pakistan for 2023

The list encompasses a diverse range of categories, including cricket games, events, news, TV shows, movies, technology, and notable personalities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2023) In a yearly tradition, Google has unveiled the most searched-for personalities in Pakistan for the year 2023, shedding light on the nation's digital interests.

Topping the list this year are social media sensations Hareem Shah and Alizeh Shah.

The list encompasses a diverse range of categories, including cricket games, events, news, tv shows, movies, technology, and notable personalities.

In the realm of social media, Hareem Shah and Alizeh Shah have emerged as the most searched individuals, with Deputy Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakkad securing the third position.

Hareem Shah and Alizeh Shah also lead the charts for the most searched individuals on various social media platforms in Pakistan. Notably, Deputy Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakkad has garnered significant attention in the digital space, securing the third spot in the rankings.

The list of the most searched personalities in Pakistan for 2023, in sequential order, includes Harim Shah, Alizeh Shah, Tiger Shroff, Abdulullah Shafique, Osman Khan, Anwar ul Haq Kakkad, Glenn Maxwell, Shadab Khan, Saud Shakil, and Hasibullah Khan.

In the events category, cricket-related searches dominated, reflecting the nation's fervor for the sport. Additionally, queries about the upcoming general elections in Pakistan have sparked interest, indicating a keen interest in the country's political landscape.

Film enthusiasts and Shah Rukh Khan fans have also been actively searching for Pakistani Hollywood films and the Bollywood superstar's latest blockbuster releases, including "Jawaan" and "Pathaan."

As Pakistanis continue to engage with digital platforms for information and entertainment, these search trends provide valuable insights into the nation's evolving interests and preferences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Prime Minister Google Film And Movies Technology Bollywood Social Media Lead Shadab Khan Shah Rukh Khan Saud Tiger Shroff TV Hareem Shah

Recent Stories

Govt providing equal opportunities to all register ..

Govt providing equal opportunities to all registered parties: Info Minister

14 minutes ago
 Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase ..

Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase per Tola

20 minutes ago
 SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Fa ..

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat A ..

57 minutes ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

16 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

16 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

16 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

16 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

16 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz