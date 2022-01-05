UrduPoint.com

‘I’m Not Done Yet,’ Kapil Sharms Announces His Stand Up Show On Netflix

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 05:51 PM

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

The Indian comedian says that Netflix has attracted him because it is watched in 190 countries across the world.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) Indian comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday announced a stand-up show which Netflix was going to release on January 28.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared a clip to make the announcement about his upcoming stand-up show, ‘I’m not done yet,’.

In the video clip, Sharma talked about his career, saying that had was the party of the industry for almost last 25 years besides his work with tv for 15. He said that he never in the beginning that comedy could be a real occupation for him.

He said, “ I have not taken comedy as serious subject because hasi mazaak is something we do often,” said the actor.

He said, “We are Punjabis and that is how we do all that,”.

The comedian also said that he never thought he could be paid for comedy.

Sharing the reason behind joining it as profession, Sharma said: “There is always a voice inside an artist that says ‘I’m not done yet, I have to do it more,”.

Netflix, he said, attracted him as it is watched in 190 countries across the world.

He was of the view that the story he was going to share was of his own style and that was the reason that the cover of the video says so, “My story, my style,”.

“I’m much excited about the special stand-up show because it involves many news things including singing an English song,” he explained.

He announced that his show was being released on January 28 and asked the fans to be there for him.

Related Topics

India World January TV All Industry Share Netflix Instagram

Recent Stories

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

29 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

35 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

42 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

57 minutes ago
 Commissioner for early completion of development s ..

Commissioner for early completion of development schemes

6 minutes ago
 Fair policies of PTI govt attract foreign investor ..

Fair policies of PTI govt attract foreign investors: Sindh Governor

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.