‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

(@FahadShabbir)

The Indian comedian says that Netflix has attracted him because it is watched in 190 countries across the world.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2022) Indian comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday announced a stand-up show which Netflix was going to release on January 28.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared a clip to make the announcement about his upcoming stand-up show, ‘I’m not done yet,’.

In the video clip, Sharma talked about his career, saying that had was the party of the industry for almost last 25 years besides his work with tv for 15. He said that he never in the beginning that comedy could be a real occupation for him.

He said, “ I have not taken comedy as serious subject because hasi mazaak is something we do often,” said the actor.

He said, “We are Punjabis and that is how we do all that,”.

The comedian also said that he never thought he could be paid for comedy.

Sharing the reason behind joining it as profession, Sharma said: “There is always a voice inside an artist that says ‘I’m not done yet, I have to do it more,”.

Netflix, he said, attracted him as it is watched in 190 countries across the world.

He was of the view that the story he was going to share was of his own style and that was the reason that the cover of the video says so, “My story, my style,”.

“I’m much excited about the special stand-up show because it involves many news things including singing an English song,” he explained.

He announced that his show was being released on January 28 and asked the fans to be there for him.