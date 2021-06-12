Japanese Animation "Hello World" Tops Chinese Box Office

(@Aneesah05582539)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Friday saw three newly-released films compete on the Chinese box office chart, with the Japanese animated film "Hello World" being the winner upon its debut, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

With a romantic storyline, the animated fantasy follows a young man living in Kyoto who tries to save his sweetheart from an accident using time travel. The film pocketed 11.

7 million Yuan (about 1.8 million U.S. Dollars) on Friday.

The domestic comedy "Sunny Sisters" came in second, finishing its first releasing day with approximately 11.5 million yuan. Directed by the actor-turned-director Bao Beier, the film tells about a reunion of five old friends who recall their youth and reflect on their lives.

The romantic film "Man in love" ranked third on the box office chart on Friday, with a revenue of nearly 8.2 million yuan.