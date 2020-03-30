UrduPoint.com
Japanese Comedian Ken Shimura Dies Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 01:02 PM

Japanese Comedian Ken Shimura dies of Coronavirus

Ken Shimura tested positive for the virus on March 23 and became the first entertainment actor to announce an infection.

Tokyo: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2020) Veteran Japanese comedian Ken Shimura died of novel Coronavirus here on Monday.

Ken Shimura was 70 years old.

He was one of the best-known comedians with a career dating back to the early 1970s in Japan, had been hospitalized after developing fever on March 20.

He tested positive for the virus on March 23 and became the first entertainment actor to announce an infection.

According to the Japanese media, there are1866 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Japan while 54 people died due to the virus.

Around 424 patients were recovered while 56 were in critical condition.

The global death toll from the Covid-19 crossed 30,000 as US President Donald Trump pulled back on putting the hard-hit New York region under quarantine.

Up to one-third of the world’s population is under lockdown as the virus leaves its devastating imprint on nearly every aspect of society: wiping out millions of jobs, straining health care services and weighing heavily on national treasuries for years to come.

Globally, the death toll has surged past 30,000 and officials in some countries say the worst still lies ahead.

