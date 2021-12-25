UrduPoint.com

Katrina Kaif Announces Her New Film ‘Merry Christmas’

The actress who recently got married has got back to work and announced her new project with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2021) Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has returned to work and announced her new project with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

The actress took to photos-sharing app and made this announcement.

She also shared her photo with actor Vijay Sethupathi, director Sriram Raghavan and others from the sets of her next film.

The actress also named her next film as “Merry Christmas”.

She wrote, “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas!.

She also said, “I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him.”

“Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.” Merry Christmas will release on 23rd December 2022.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot earlier this month on December 9.

