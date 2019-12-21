'Kuch Yadain Kuch Baatein' held at Alhamra

The fourth session of "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Baatein" was held on Saturday at the Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The fourth session of "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Baatein" was held on Saturday at the Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

Renowned actor Irfan Khoosat was the guest speaker in the episode who shared his life experiences and artistic journey with the audience.

Khoosat highlighted his observations of drama and theatre throughout his career.

Irfan Khosat said:' Our country has an immense talent in the field of acting."