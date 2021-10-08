Live Music performance, video screening on Sunday at Lok Virsa

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint and Eco Records would organize live music show and music video screening on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint and Eco Records would organize live music show and music video screening on Sunday.

Music video titled "Sangdil Sheher" by Ali Ashraf and "Beware" by Gintaara music band would be screened at Lok Virsa, said a statement issued here.

Ali Ashraf, a singer, songwriter and the Founder Chief Executive Officer of Echo Records, who has successfully dabbled music for many years and recently had released a number of catchy singles during quarantine and pandemic would perform in the show.

Gintaara, a music band fusing vocals from various corners of the world in a contemporary style, is a comparatively fresh group of singers who will launch their new music video this Sunday.

The independent music group will meet its fans to entertain them at the Hill Joint Amphitheatre, Lok Virsa, Islamabad.

Gintaara, however, will be screening its music video titled "Beware" starring seven different vocalistsfrom the band.