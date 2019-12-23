Mahira Khan congratulates Mansha, Jibran over engagement

(@fidahassanain)

The actress also sent love and prayers for both Mansha and Jibran on their engagement.

Known actress Mahira Khan has congratulated rights activist Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha, sent love and prayers tothem on their engagement.

Taking to Twitter, Mahira Khan who is also good-will ambassador of UNHCR wrote: Congratulations Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir May you both grow stronger together, may you be blessed with joy and peace.

Sending you love and duas,”.

The engagement ceremony of Mansha and Jibran was held in Karachi. The couple will marry in 2020. On Dec 21, Mahira Khan turned 35 and thousands of fans congratulated her on her birthday.