Mahira Khan Discloses Her Drama “Shehr-i-Zaat” Is Coming Back

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:57 PM

Mahira Khan discloses her drama “Shehr-i-Zaat” is coming back

The actress says that her Nani is so happy because Shehr-i-Zaat is coming on TV.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2020) Popular actress Mahira Khan revealed that her spiritual-romantic drama Shehr-i-Zaat was coming back on television again here on Tuesday.

The actress made this revelation on her Twitter account and said that her Nani (grandmother) was happy over release of her Drama.

She tweeted, “My Nani is so happy because Shehr-e- Zaat is coming on tv! She said ‘ab mein theek hoon’ (Now I am fine)."

Shehr-e-Zaat is a popular drama, directed by Sarmad Khoosat and produced by Momina Duraid and Abdullah Kadawani, and is based on Umera Ahmad’s novel.

Mikaal Zulfiqar and Mohib Mirza are the other actors in the lead roles besides Mahira Khan.

